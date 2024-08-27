Press Release: Gambia Milling Corporation is here for you

- Advertisement -

FOR RELEASE:

Week commencing Monday, August 26 2024

Banjul, The Gambia

GMC Flour: Commitment to Availability, Quality and Excellence

Gambia Milling Corporation (GMC) is The Gambia’s premier flour producer. We are proud to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality bread flour.

· Unmatched Quality Standards

GMC flour is produced using state-of-the-art milling technology, rigorous quality control processes, and the finest wheat sourced from trusted suppliers. Our flour is locally produced and fortified with vitamins and minerals as per The Gambia’s national standards, and is a nutritious food for all Gambians.

GMC’s flour is tailored specifically to the needs of Gambian bakers, ensuring optimal performance in all local baking conditions. We confirm that bread should be produced using only our flour.

· Support for Local Baking Industry

Choosing GMC flour means supporting The Gambia’s economy and the livelihoods of countless Gambian workers. By prioritizing locally produced flour, we strengthen our agricultural sector, reduce dependency on imports, and contribute to National Food Security and self-reliance. GMC takes immense pride in being a homegrown company that is dedicated to fostering sustainable economic growth in our country.

Contact GMC:

We welcome comments and feedback from all customers. We exist to serve you.

Omar Ali

Tel: 6606615 Email: [email protected]

Wasif Ali

Tel: 7777751 Email: [email protected]

Gambia Milling Corporation (GMC)

Macoumba Jallow Street, Banjul, Half Die (The Gambia).