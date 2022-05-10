Prof Pierre Gomez, Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science & Technology

- Advertisement -

Professor Pierre Gomez obtained his Bachelor’s of Arts degree in English and French at Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar in 1998. From there, he proceeded to the University of Besançon (France) for his Advanced Diploma in Education (Distinction) and then University of Limoges (France) for his Master of Arts (Distinction), Master of Philosophy (Distinction) and PhD (Distinction) in Comparative Literature (1999 – 2005). He did part of his doctoral research at Fourah Bay College (University of Sierra Leone) USL. (University of Sierra Leone) and SOAS (University of London, UK). He has served on several occasions as visiting lecturer to different universities such as Limoges (France), Linnaeus (Sweden), St. Mary’s College of Maryland (USA) and Gaston Berger of St Louis (Senegal). He did a study tour in some Scandinavian universities : Finland (Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences, Turku University of Applied Sciences, University of Turku, Finland University, Aboa Mare Maritime Academy and Training Center), Norway (Institute for Public Health, NORHED -The Norwegian Programme for Capacity Development in Higher Education and Research for Development) and Sweden (Malmö University, Lund University, Raoul Wallenberg institute, Stockholm University, SIDA – Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, Uppsala University, The Nordic Africa Institute).

In 2018, he received training in Higher Education Management at Zhejiang Normal University, Jinhua, China and later proceeded to Limoges University (France) for a fellowship in the same area.

For ten (10) years he served as the Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, where he was awarded on three consecutive times, The Best Dean of the Year Award. Until his recent appointed as Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology of The Gambia, Prof Pierre Gomez was serving as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic at the University of The Gambia.

Prof Gomez is a Professor of Comparative Literature and he once served as the Acting Vice Chancellor at the University of The Gambia.