Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Seyaka Sonko, Minister of Interior

Seyaka Sonko was born in Serrekunda and went to Serrekunda Primary School and ST. Augustine’s High School.

He joined the Gambia Police Force in 1975 and after six months of basic police training, he was posted at Banjul Police Station, marking the beginning of his illustrious police career.

He was later appointed as Cadet Officer and attended a course at Hendon Training Academy in the United Kingdom in 1981.

He gained promotions to superior ranks and acted under various capacities as officer commanding several units including Prosecutions, CID, Police Training School, amongst others.

Mr Sonko attended several seminars including ICAO in Dakar as well as a security seminar in Cairo Egypt on national security. He also served with the UNCIVPOL in East Timor as contingent commander.

“My general profile as Police Officer is that of various areas of interest but the biggest input was the area of training and recruitment were I served the longest as an officer. I had the opportunity of working with various police advisers from the United Kingdom and Nigeria”, he once stated.

Many Gambians are of the conviction that Sonko’s vast knowledge and experience in security matters will help add value to all security related government departments and agencies under the purview of the Interior Ministry.

