Sheriff Abba Sanyang, Minister of Lands and Local Government

Sheriff Abba Sanyang is the country’s newly appointed Minister of Lands and Local Government.

Until his ministerial appointment, Mr. Sanyang was the Governor of Central River Region (CRR).

From 2007 to 2012, Sheriff Abba Sanyang served as National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala under the APRC regime of former President Yahya Jammeh.

He also served as Deputy Executive Secretary, as well as the Liaison Officer of the Senegalo-Gambia Permanent Secretariat; before his appointment as Governor of the Central River Region replacing Sulayman Barry in 2019.

Mr Sanyang was head of President’s Empowerment of Girls’ Education Project (PEGEP), under former President Jammeh.

Sheriff Abba Sanyang was also a senior staff at the Gambian Embassy in Cuba.