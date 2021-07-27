PROUD FAYE NJIE BOWS OUT, SWIMMER BUARO IN THE SPOTLIGHT FRIDAY

Faye Njie’s ambition to further his exploit in international judo suffered a set back yesterday when he was eliminated in the first round of the 73kg category at the Olympics games. Faye won the silver in this category in Africa a few months ago.

However in his second Olympic appearance yesterday, Faye lost his opening fight against Makhmadbekov from Tajikistan after 3 minutes 53 seconds.

The GNOC yesterday expressed gratitude to Faye for his hard work and accomplishments for the country.

The next event for Team Gambia is the Men’s 50m freestyle in heat 2 for swimmer Ebrima Sorrie Buaro on Friday at 10:05am. This will be his maiden Olympic appearance.