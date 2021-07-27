30.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
type here...
Sports

PROUD FAYE NJIE BOWS OUT, SWIMMER BUARO IN THE SPOTLIGHT FRIDAY

0

Faye Njie’s ambition to further his exploit in international judo suffered a set back yesterday when he was eliminated in the first round of the 73kg category at the Olympics games. Faye won the silver in this category in Africa a few months ago.

However in his second Olympic appearance yesterday, Faye lost his opening fight against Makhmadbekov from Tajikistan after 3 minutes 53 seconds.

The GNOC yesterday expressed gratitude to Faye for his hard work and accomplishments for the country.

The next event for Team Gambia is the Men’s 50m freestyle in heat 2 for swimmer Ebrima Sorrie Buaro on Friday at 10:05am. This will be his maiden Olympic appearance.

Previous articleLetters: Re: PPP tells Barrow to prioritise reconciliation
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

PROUD FAYE NJIE BOWS OUT, SWIMMER BUARO IN THE SPOTLIGHT FRIDAY

Faye Njie's ambition to further his exploit in international judo suffered a set back yesterday when he was eliminated in the first round of...

Letters: Re: PPP tells Barrow to prioritise reconciliation

Gambian politics and insults: A nation of insulters. What is responsible for it?

KMC’s tough stance against graft is commendable

KMC CEO, finance director suspended over corruption allegations

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions
Translate »