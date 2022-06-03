Khilafat: A Divine Promise

- Advertisement -

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

Understanding the True Essence of Khilafat Day

- Advertisement -

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta`awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (aba) said that today is the 27 May which is known as Khilafat Day in the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

Fulfilment of a Divine Promise

His Holiness (aba) said that on this day we hold gatherings commemorating Khilafat Day, but why? It is important to always keep that answer to this question in mind. This day first started on 27 May 1908 when, in fulfilment of His promise, God established Khilafat in the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. The Promised Messiah (as) had been informing the Community for some time that his time to pass on was drawing near, however, at the same time, he would give the glad tidings that God had promised this Community?s success which would be led by the system of Khilafat.

- Advertisement -

His Holiness (aba) said that once, the Holy Prophet (sa) said to his Companions that he would remain among them so long as God willed and after his demise, Khilafat upon the precepts of prophethood would be established; these Caliphs would be in complete subservience to the Holy Prophet (sa) and then, this Khilafat would end whenever God willed. Thereafter would follow tyrannical monarchy and upon its end would follow monarchical despotism. The Holy Prophet (sa) prophesied when all this would take place in the Muslim Ummah, when God would manifest His mercy and establish Khilafat upon the precepts of prophethood once again. Then, the Holy Prophet (sa) remained silent.

His Holiness (aba) explained that this prophecy of the Holy Prophet (sa) about the ending of cruelty was for those who accepted the Promised Messiah (as) and acted according to his teachings. If people do not avail this opportunity given to them by God, then the result is certainly that which is being seen with the rest of the Muslims world today. His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah enable everyone to accept the True Servant of the Holy Prophet (sa).

A Caliphate to Remain Until the End of Time

His Holiness (aba) said that the fact that the Holy Prophet (sa) remained silent after mentioning the second establishment of Khilafat upon the precepts of prophethood shows that this second manifestation and system of Khilafat would remain for a long time. There are some who think that the Holy Prophet?s (sa) silence afterwards indicated that this Khilafat would end soon after the Promised Messiah?s (as) time. However, the Promised Messiah (as) himself has explained that this institution of Khilafat would remain and persist.

His Holiness (aba) quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who said that according to God?s promise to him which has been published in his book Barahin-e-Ahmadiyya, the second manifestation after him – Khilafat – would remain until the end of time as God would continue to commission people for the safeguarding and progress of this Community and Khilafat. His Holiness (aba) said that those of us who have always remained attached to Khilafat are fortunate, and unfortunate are those who wish to limit Khilafat-e-Ahmadiyya to a certain period of time. Such people will only ever experience defeat.

A Second Manifestation to Continue the Task of the Prophet

His Holiness (aba) quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who said that he was the first manifestation sent by God, and that after him, there would be others serving as the fulfilment of the second manifestation in the revival of Islam. His Holiness (aba) said that thus, the promises made by God to the Promised Messiah (as) regarding the establishment of Khilafat and the success of this Community will surely be fulfilled and will certainly come to pass. The Promised

Messiah (as) said that according to God?s decree, His chosen ones are always victorious, as He states in the Holy Qur?an:

“Allah has decreed: „Most surely I will prevail, I and My Messengers.? Verily, Allah is Powerful, Mighty.” (58:22)

His Holiness (aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who explained that prophets are commissioned to present God to the people and so that they may sow the seeds, but these seeds do not grow fully during the prophets? time. Rather, there comes after them a second manifestation which sees to the fulfilment of their mission. Hence, the institution of Khilafat established after the Promised Messiah (as) serves the same purpose. As such, God inculcates a special bond and love within the hearts of people for Khilafat. In fact, this bond and love are even established in the hearts of new Ahmadis. This is all only possible due to the blessings of God.

His Holiness (aba) said that in history we find that the sincerity and loyalty shown at the time of the First Caliph?s (ra) election is a clear indication of God?s help. Even though there was a very small number of hypocrites who wished to raise disorder, they were unable to so much as rear their heads. Similarly there were those who sought to create disorder at the time of the Second Caliph?s (ra) election. Yet, the world saw thereafter how rapidly the Community spread, with the establishment of mission houses and the publication of literature etc.

Then, during the Third Caliph?s (rh) time, despite great opposition from the government, the Community continued to spread. The Fourth Caliph?s (rh) time saw new avenues being opened in the spread of

Islam and though there were those who sought to hinder him, the Community only continued to flourish that much more. If these were not fulfilments of God?s promise then what were? Then during the fifth caliphate, we have seen the immense progress made by MTA with the establishment of new channels in more languages reaching further than ever before, as a result of which the message of true Islam is being introduced to those who had never heard of it.

His Holiness (aba) said that upon studying the history of Ahmadiyyat. We find that God Himself would guide people to accept the Promised Messiah (as). This then continued into the first caliphate, the second caliphate, the third caliphate, the fourth caliphate and now the fifth caliphate. This is all due to promises made by God to the Promised Messiah (as). There are innumerable incidents of the miraculous ways in which people are guided towards Islam Ahmadiyyat, such that God?s helping hand is evidently clear.

Miraculous Ways in Which Allah Guides Towards the True Islam

His Holiness (aba) narrated various incidents about how people have been miraculously guided towards accepting Islam Ahmadiyyat. For example, a Christian man in Guinea-Bissau saw a dream in which a man wearing a turban was delivering an address to a crowd of people. He saw this same dream three times but could not recognise who this was. Some time later, he was in a nearby town and saw the Ahmadis watching the Friday Sermon on MTA. He asked who this was and was informed that this was the Caliph. Afterwards, he prayed with the Ahmadis and then announced that he was accepting Ahmadiyyat because this man who he saw on MTA was the same person he had seen in his dream, addressing people in the same manner. Hence, these are the ways in which God guides people, even if they reside in far-off places. His Holiness (aba) said that some may ask why such incidents don?t occur with them. His Holiness (aba) said that these are the blessings of Allah, and it is also necessary for one to be sincere and pure in nature.

His Holiness (aba) narrated that Ahmadis in Congo-Kinshasa had gone out to propagate the message of Islam Ahmadiyyat but were met with great opposition. Sometime later, one of the people who raised opposition called the mission house and said that he wished to accept Ahmadiyyat with his entire family. When asked what caused this change of heart, he explained that his wife had come across the MTA channel and insisted that he sit with her to watch His Holiness (aba) delivering his sermon. Though this person was at the forefront of opposition to Ahmadiyyat, upon hearing His Holiness? (aba) sermon, he became enlightened as to the truth and decided to accept Ahmadiyyat. His Holiness (aba) said that this is the manner in which God Himself sees to the fulfilment of His promise made about the success and victory of this Community. His Holiness (aba) narrated many more incidents about the miraculous ways in which God guided people around the world towards accepting the truth of Islam Ahmadiyyat.

His Holiness (aba) said that these are the ways in which God grants the Community sincere and loyal people and this will continue to happen by the grace of Allah. This is something which worldly people cannot understand. So long as people remain faithfully attached to Khilafat, they will reap the blessings of God. However, to achieve this, it is necessary to always remain mindful of our actions and ensure that they are in accordance with the commandments of God and are for the sake of attaining the pleasure of God Almighty. As the Promised Messiah (as) explains, God has mentioned the doing of good deeds along with the mention of faith. Hence, we must always remain mindful of these things, so that we may all partake in the bountiful blessings promised by God to the Promised Messiah (as). We must ensure that we remain attached to Khilafat so that we may be united in spreading the message of God to the entire world.

His Holiness (aba) said that every Ahmadi must have a bond of sincerity and loyalty with Khilafat, which will in turn enable them to fulfil the purpose of their oath of allegiance. This in essence, is the true purpose of commemorating Khilafat Day. Annual Gatherings in Ghana & The Gambia

His Holiness (aba) said that today marks the beginning of the two-day

Jalsa Salana being held in Ghana. The main Jalsa site is in Bustan-eAhmad with 119 satellite sites with people joining in via video link. His Holiness (aba) prayed for the success of this Jalsa and that these people may continue to increase in sincerity and loyalty. His Holiness (aba) said that the Jalsa Salana in The Gambia is also starting today and prayed for its success.