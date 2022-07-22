Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

- Advertisement -

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

Rightly Guided Caliphs – Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue mentioning the expeditions undertaken by Muslims against the rebel apostates during the era of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra).

Expedition to Kinda and Hadhramaut

His Holiness(aba) said that he had been mentioning the expeditions of Hazrat Muhajir(ra) and Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) to Kinda and Hadhramaut.

When Hazrat Muhajir affirmed his position in San’a, he wrote a letter detailing all of his activities to Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra). Similarly, Mu’adh bin Jabal and other governors in Yemen wrote to Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and asked for permission to return to Madinah. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) gave them the choice to either remain there or return, but if they were to return they should appoint someone to take their place. All those who had written opted to return to Madinah.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) wrote to Hazrat Muhajir(ra) saying that he should join Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) and that both should travel to Hadhramaut. He also gave the option to those who had been fighting against the Makkans and Yemenis that if they too wished to return, they could, however they should give preference to participating in Jihad.

His Holiness(aba) said with regards to the rebellion in Kinda that when the people of Kinda accepted Islam during the time of the Holy Prophet(sa) and Zakat was collected from them, it was instructed that the Zakat should be divided between Kinda and Hadhramaut. The people of Kinda said that they did not have camels to ride on and requested that the Zakat be brought to them by those with riding animals. The Holy Prophet(sa) asked the people of Hadhramaut that if this was possible then they should do so. After the demise of the Holy Prophet(sa), the people of Hadhramaut refused to do so while the people of Kinda remained adamant upon this. As a result, their conduct began wavering particularly in the matter of offering Zakat. As Ziyad, the governor there, waited for the arrival of Hazrat Muhajir(ra), he did not take any immediate action against them.

The Efforts of Hazrat Ziyad(ra) Against the Rebellious Apostates

His Holiness(aba) said that a child from Kinda accidentally presented his brother’s camel to Hazrat Ziyad(ra) as Zakat. When the mistake was brought up and it was requested that the camel be returned, Hazrat Ziyad(ra) thought that they were simply making excuses and refused. Upon this, a person by the name of Abu Sumaid came and requested for the camel to be returned. When Hazrat Ziyad(ra) did not agree, Abu Sumaid took it upon himself and released the camel. Upon this,

Hazrat Ziyad’s(ra) people attacked Abu Sumaid and those with him. When these people were finally released, they returned to their people and began preparing for war. Eventually, Hazrat Ziyad(ra) fought against these people and defeated them decisively. As some of the prisoners were being transported to Madinah, the caravan was attacked and the prisoners were released. As a result of this, many others in surrounding areas became apostates.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Ziyad(ra) wrote to Hazrat Muhajir(ra) requesting for help, who took his army and attacked Kinda. The people of Kinda fled and took refuge at a fortress in Nujair, near Hadhramaut. This fortress had three entrances; Hazrat Ziyad(ra) lay siege to one, Hazrat Muhajir(ra) to another, and eventually Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) lay siege to the third. Ash’as, one of the leaders of the Kinda people, went to Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) and sought refuge, on the condition that they would open one of the doors to the fortress. Then, when one of the doors was opened, the Muslims entered and about 700 of the Kinda people were killed, while 1000 others were imprisoned. It so happened that Ash’as had forgotten to include his own name in the agreement with the Muslims. Hence rather than pardoning him, he was sent to Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) so that he himself could make a decision regarding him.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hzrat Abu Bakr(ra) reprimanded Ash’as for his actions. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) said that he was inclined to sentence him to death, however Ash’as asked to be forgiven and released, saying that he would be a devout Muslim. As a result, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) released him, saying he expected to hear only good things about him. It is recorded that upon his release, he remained in Madinah and even partook in subsequent battles as part of the Muslim army.

His Holiness(aba) said that these were the final battles against the rebel apostates as a result of which the widespread rebellion was uprooted and all tribes were back under the Islamic rule. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) wrote to the governors of various areas, advising that they should only include such people in their governments who had not been stained by apostasy and rebellion.

Jihad Due to Violent Rebels, Not False Claimants to Prophethood

His Holiness(aba) said in light of explanations by Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra) who explained that false claims to prophethood was not the reason for which these battles took place. In fact, those who had falsely claimed prophethood and their followers had rebelled against the government and had started creating their own rules. Furthermore, people had refused to offer Zakat and had also attacked Madinah. There were various incidents such as that of Hazrat Habib(ra) who refused to renounce his belief in the Holy Prophet(sa) and accept Musailmah, as a result of which Musailmah slowly mutilated his body until his martyrdom. Such incidents make it clear that these battles were not undertaken because of refusing obedience to the Holy Prophet(sa) and falsely claiming prophethood, rather these battles took place because they had taken up new laws while disregarding the established Shariah, and they openly rebelled against the government while establishing their own in their own areas.

His Holiness(aba) said that once the rebellion was eradicated, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) did not rest easy, rather he was aware that further rebellions could arise in fereign lands as well and to keep Islam protected from the forces of the Roman and Persoan empires. Hence, His Holiness(aba) mentioned some expeditions that took place in order to ensure the safety of Islam and Muslims.

His Holiness(aba) said that the details of these expeditions and battles would be further mentioned in future sermons.