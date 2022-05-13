Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

- Advertisement -

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

Rightly Guided Caliphs– Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

- Advertisement -

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said he would continue highlighting the life of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and the envoys which were deployed.

Combatting the False Claimants to Prophethood

His Holiness(aba) said that there were 11 envoys that had been deployed. The first was to combat the likes of Tulaihah bin Khuwalid, Malik bin Nuwairah Sajjad bin Harith and Musailimah Kazzab who were rebellious apostates and false claimants to prophethood. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) granted that flag for this envoy to Hazrat Khalid bin Walid and said that he had heard the Holy Prophet(sa) saying that Khalid bin Walid is a great servant of God, our brother and is a sword granted by Allah to wield against the disbelievers and hypocrites.

- Advertisement -

Apostasy of Tulaihah bin Khuwalid

His Holiness(aba) explained that Tulaihah bin Khuwailid was a false claimant to prophethood who came about closer to the end of the Holy

Prophet’s (sa) life. In 9 AH he was part of the group from Banu Asad who travelled to meet the Holy Prophet(sa) and accepted him. Upon their return, Tulaihah succumbed to apostasy and made a false claim to prophethood. When he made this claim, people from his tribe began accepting him. Once, there was a shortage of water and he advised them to take his horse and travel a short distance where they would find water, which they did. This led simple people to accept him. He did things such as eliminating prostrations from Salat and claimed that he received revelation. History shows that Tulaihah was among the soothsayers at the Time of Ignorance. When the Holy

Prophet(sa) learned of this, he sent Dirar bin Azwar Asadi to combat him, however he was unable to do so successfully since Tulaihah’s force had grown.

His Holiness(aba) said that then after his appointment to Khilafat, Hazrat

Abu Bakr(ra) sent Khalid bin Walid(ra) to combat him. His Holiness(aba) said that not only was Tulaihah a rebel, apostate and false claimant to prophethood, but he also fought against Muslims and caused them great harm.

His Holiness(aba) explained that Uyainah bin Hisn initially had fought against the Muslims but then accepted Islam before the Conquest of Makkah, and later took part in the battles of Hunain and Taif. The Holy Prophet(sa) also sent him as part of an envoy to Banu Tamim in 9 AH. He too was influenced by Tulaihah and accepted him, but would later revert to Islam.

Envoy Sent with Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that when sending the envoy headed by Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra), he said to Hazrat Adiyy(ra) that he should go to Banu Tayy who had come under the influence of Tulaihah and were going to meet him, and said that he should invite them to Islam, advise them to see reason and abstain from meeting him. Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) was instructed to start his expedition from the Tayy tribe and then end up in Buta. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) then expressed that he would set out for Khaibar himself and then would meet with Khalid bin Walid(ra) upon Mount Salma. It is said that perhaps Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) said this so that the rebels would become fearful thinking that there was another army coming. This stopped the Banu Tayy from going to see Tulaihah and reverted to Islam.

Tulaihah’s Defeat in the Battle of Buzakhah

His Holiness(aba) said that after the Banu Tayy reverted to Islam, Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) set out towards Tulaihah. It is recorded that Hazrat Ukashah(ra) and Hazrat Thabit(ra) were sent ahead to gather information. When Tulaihah learned of this, he killed Ukashah(ra) and his brother Salamah killed Hazrat Thabit(ra). When Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) advanced, they learned of these martyrdoms and were very disturbed. Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) organised the ranks and then they returned to Tai where he prepared the army for battle with Tulaihah. The battle took place at Buzakhah. Uyainah fought on the side of Tulaihah at the time. During the battle, Tulaihah remained seated and said that he would convey revelations to them about the battle and what would happen. As Uyainah was fighting and suffering defeat, he asked whether Gabriel had yet come to him, to which he replied that he had not. Uyainah continued fighting and asked again whether he had received any revelation to which Tulaihah replied that he had not. As Uyainah continued suffering defeat, he asked a third time to which Tulaihah responded that he had been informed something would happen that could not be altered. Uyainah realised at that time that Tulaihah was false and left him along with Banu Fazarah. Tulaihah had already prepared a horse and camel to flee with his wife, and he advised anyone left with him to flee as well. As a result, his followers dispersed and suffered great defeat. Later, these people realised their mistake and declared their reversion to Islam.

Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) Pardons Uyainah

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) sent a letter to Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and informed him that these people had accepted Islam, but he did not accept their allegiance until they brought to him those people who had inflicted cruelty upon Muslims, and he was sending those people back to Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra). Those who had inflicted grave cruelties were punished the like of the crimes which they had committed. Uyainah also returned to Madinah as a prisoner. People asked him how he could leave the faith after having accepted it. He replied that in truth, he had never truly believed until that time.

He declared his mistakes and asked for forgiveness as a result of which he was pardoned by Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra).

Tulaihah Repents & Accepts Islam

His Holiness(aba) said that eventually Tulaihah also accepted Islam again. He set out to perform Umrah under the leadership of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra). When Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) was informed of Tulaihah’s presence, he replied that there was nothing he would do, as God had already guided him back to Islam. Later during the time of Hazrat Umar(ra) when he went to pledge allegiance to him, he said that he could not accept him because he had killed Ukashah(ra) and Thabit(ra). Tulaihah replied saying that God had granted them honour with the rank of martyrdom and had saved him from them and thus, rather than burning in Hell, he was able to remain in this world and accept Islam. Hazrat Umar(ra) accepted his pledge, and Tulaihah would go on to fight valiantly in Iraq for the Muslims and was martyred in 21 AH.

Hazrat Khalid Bin Walid(ra) Combats Umm Qirfah

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) had also gone towards Umm Qirfah, who was a chief of Banu Fazarah. She had once planned to attack Madinah and kill the Holy Prophet(sa). After suffering defeat in Buzakhah some people fled to Umm Dhiml, daughter of Umm Qirfah, and said that they would join them to continue fighting against the Muslims. When Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) learned of this, he set out to combat Umm Dhiml which resulted in fierce battle. Though Umm Dhiml was heavily protected, the Muslim army reached her and she was killed and subsequently her army was defeated and dispersed. Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) then wrote to Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) informing him of this victory.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue narrating these incidents in future sermons.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that he would lead the funeral prayers of the following deceased members:

Sabirah Begum wife of Rafiq Ahmad Butt from Sialkot. She was regular in prayers and processed many virtuous qualities. She was strongly attached to Khilafat and regularly listened to the Friday

Sermon. Her son, Naseem Butt, is a missionary serving in Nigeria and due to being in the field of duty, he could not attend her funeral. This entire family is at the forefront of service to the Community.

Surayyah Rashid wife of Rashid Ahmad Bajwa (late). She was very pious and possessed many virtuous qualities. She served as Sadr Lajna in her local area for quite some time. Her son, Safir Bajwa, is a missionary serving in Rabwah and could not attend her funeral. One of her daughters is married to a missionary.

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah the Almighty grant both mercy and forgiveness and enable their progeny to carry on the legacy of their virtues.