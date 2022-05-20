Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

- Advertisement -

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

Rightly Guided Caliphs – Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue mentioning the efforts made by Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) to combat the disorders which arose during his time. Apostasy and Injustices of Malik bin Nuwairah

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) also led his envoy towards Malik bin Nuwairah. Malik bin Nuwairah was from Banu Yarbu, a branch of Banu Tamim. He had accepted Islam in 9 AH along with his tribe, of which he was a leader. He had been appointed by the Holy Prophet(sa) as the collector of Zakat from his people.

His Holiness(aba) said that after the demise of the Holy Prophet(sa), he was among the people who became apostates. In fact, he rejoiced upon the demise of the Holy Prophet(sa). He also killed those Muslims from his tribe who remained firm upon offering Zakat and sending it to Madinah. Thus, not only did he become apostate, refuse the offering of Zakat and return the collected wealth of Zakat to the people, but with Sajah, who was a false claimant to prophethood, and was among those who tried to attack Madinah.

Sajah bint al-Harith – a False Claimant to Prophethood

His Holiness(aba) said that Sajah was an Arab soothsayer hailing from the Banu Tamim and the Banu Taghlib who were mostly Christians, and thus was also a Christian herself. She had travelled with an army from Iraq with plans to attack Madinah. Upon arriving in Arabia, she first went to Banu Tamim where there was one group of people which still wished to give Zakat and obey the Khalifah, whereas there was another group of people which opposed this. There was also a third group of people which was unsure of what stance to take. Thus these differences caused discord within the tribe itself. Sajah thought that upon her claim to prophethood, the Banu Tamim would unite and set aside their differences, after which they would set out for Madinah and fight with Hazrat Abu Bakr’s(ra) army.

His Holiness(aba) said that Malik bin Nuwairah and Sajah had been in contact and met. Sajah. They agreed upon a treaty, but Malik bin Nuwairah advised her against attacking Madinah, and instead advised that she should resolve the disputes within the tribe to which she agreed. This however caused great bloodshed within the tribe, upon which they realised that they were mistaken in trusting Sajah, and so the chieftains of Banu Tamim joined together and made a pact, resulting in peace in Banu Tamim.

His Holiness(aba) said that upon realising that her plan had been unsuccessful, she set out towards Madinah, and she was met by Aus bin Khuzaimah and his army, who she fought and lost to. Aus bin Khuzaimah then took a pledge from her that she would leave and not return to Madinah.

Sajah Marries Musailimah Kazzab

His Holiness(aba) said that when her army’s leaders discussed how they would be able to go to Madinah, she said that they would go to Yamamah where they would join forces with Musailimah Kazzab, another false claimant to prophethood. The two met and were quite impressed with one another. Musailimah suggested that they should consolidate their prophethoods and get married, to which Sajah agreed.

His Holiness(aba) said that she would then return to Banu Taghlib, where after some time, she reverted to Islam.

Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) Explains the Death of Malik bin Nuwairah

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) had instructed Khalid bin Walid(ra) to combat the disorder created by Malik bin Nuwairah. There are narrations that Nuwairah was subsequently killed. One night, when it was very cold, Hazrat Khalid(ra) said that the prisoners should be kept warm, however there were some who misunderstood what he said and though he instructed for the prisoners to be killed, as a result of which Nuwairah was also killed. According to another narration, Hazrat Khalid(ra) summoned Nuwairah and reprimanded him for what he had done and the decisions he had made and explained to him that Zakat was a commandment just like offering prayer. Nuwairah said that this was also what the Holy Prophet(sa) desired, but he did not refer to him by his name, instead saying ‘a man from among you’. Hazrat Khalid(ra) then ordered for Nuwairah to be killed. This created an uproar among some who said that Hazrat Khalid(ra) had killed another Muslim.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) summoned Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) and asked him about the events and what had transpired. He explained everything to Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and expressed his regret, upon which Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) forgave him and offered the blood money for Nuwairah.

Baseless Allegations Against Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra) in Relation to Malik bin Nuwairah

His Holiness(aba) said that there was an allegation made against Hazrat Khalid(ra) that he married Nuwairah’s wife during the time of battle without waiting for the prescribed period. His Holiness(aba) presented an explanation by Hazrat Shah Abdul Aziz Dehlvi, who said that this is a fabrication against Hazrat Khalid(ra). If he did marry her, then history shows Nuwairah had already divorced his wife but had kept her in his home. Thus Hazrat Khalid(ra) married her after she had been divorced and after the prescribed waiting period had already elapsed.

His Holiness(aba) said that there was another allegation that Hazrat Khalid(ra) married Nuwairah’s wife during or immediately after battle which was against Arab tradition. His Holiness(aba) explained that this is not true. Dr Ali Muhammad Sallabi explained that if this did happen, then there was precedence for this set by the Holy Prophet(sa), who, after the Battle of Muraisi, married Juwairiyah bint Harith. Similarly, the Holy Prophet(sa) married Hazrat Safiyyah(ra) after the Battle of Khaibar. Hence, there is no valid allegation to be levelled against Hazrat Khalid(ra). His Holiness(aba) said that he mentioned all this to show that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) made the correct decision with respect to Hazrat Khalid(ra).

His Holiness(aba) said that later, Hazrat Khalid(ra) was sent to combat the disorder raised by the people of Banu Hanifah and Musailimah, the false claimant to prophethood. Thus, Hazrat Khalid(ra) gathered his forces and set out towards Banu Hanifah. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) also sent a large army after Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) so that he could not be attacked from behind. Hazrat Khalid(ra) proceeded to Yamamah, where the Battle of Yamamah took place.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would mention the Battle of Yamamah in future sermons.