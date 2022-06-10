Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

- Advertisement -

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

Rightly Guided Caliphs – Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His

Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue highlighting incidents from the life of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and his battles with the hypocrites after the demise of the Holy Prophet(sa).

Valour of Zaid bin Khattab(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that the flag bearers of the various battalions exhibited exemplary standards of bravery. For example, Zaid bin Khattab(ra) urged the Muslims to fight fearlessly and vowed that he would not speak until the enemy was defeated or he was martyred.

After this he was martyred.

His Holiness(aba) explained that Zaid bin Khattab(ra) was the brother of Hazrat Umar bin Khattab(ra). He was among the early Muslims and participated in the Battle of Badr and the subsequent battles. He was martyred in the Battle of Yamamah after fighting valiantly and slaying prominent members of Musailimah’s army. When Hazrat

Umar(ra) learned of Zaid’s(ra) martyrdom, he expressed that his brother had surpassed him in two respected; the first being that he accepted Islam before he did, and the second that he attained martyrdom before he did.

Musailimah Flees During the Battle of Yamamah

His Holiness(aba) said in the Battle of Yamamah Musailimah and his army stood firm, and it was determined that the battle would not end until Musailimah was killed. Hence, Hazrat Khalid(ra) called people from Musailimah’s army one by one for individual battle and proceeded to defeat them. Then, Hazrat Khalid(ra) called Musailimah for battle, and as Hazrat Khalid(ra) was proving victorious, Musailimah fled and his people followed. Hazrat Khalid(ra) urged the Muslims not to let them go and so they pursued them. The hypocrites took refuge in a garden which the Muslims besieged. The Muslims were unable to find a way into the garden, and so Hazrat Bara’ bin Malik(ra) suggested that he should be lifted over the garden wall so that he could open the door from the inside. Although the Muslims were hesitant to send a senior companion, they agreed upon his insistence. Hence they did so and Hazrat Bara'(ra) valiantly fought his way to the door which he opened.

Narration of Wahshi Killing Musailimah

The Muslims fought and defeated many of the hypocrites, and Wahshi launched the same spear towards Musailimah which he had used to martyr Hazrat Hamzah(ra) in the Battle of Uhud. His Holiness(aba) said that there are various accounts as to who finally killed Musailimah and as to whether it was a joint effort.

His Holiness(aba) said that after Wahshi had martyred Hazrat

Hamzah(ra) he accepted the Holy Prophet(sa) some time later. When he went to the Holy Prophet(sa), who asked him how he had martyred Hazrat Hamzah(ra). Thereafter, the Holy Prophet(sa) asked Wahshi if it would be possible for him to avoid coming before him, at which Wahshi left. Later during the Battle of Yamamah, Wahshi saw the opportunity of killing Musailimah as expiation for having martyred Hazrat Hamzah(ra).

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue highlighting these incidents in future sermons.

Plea for Prayers in Light of Increasing Cruelties Against Ahmadis

His Holiness(aba) urged the Community to pray for Pakistan; where the country is generally in turmoil, however they also continue resorting to inflicting hardships upon Ahmadis. Opposition continues to grow and now they have started the cruel practice of exhuming graves. His Holiness(aba) also drew attention towards prayers for Ahmadis in Algeria and Afghanistan.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that he would lead the funeral prayers of the following deceased members:

Naseem Mahdi

Naseem Mahdi, a missionary and son of Ahmad Khan Naseem Sahib. He is survived by his wife, four sons and two daughters. He served as a missionary in Pakistan, Switzerland. He served for some time as the Private Secretary in London. He was then stationed in Canada where he served as Amir and Missionary In-charge. He was then stationed in the USA and served as Missionary In-charge. He was again stationed in Switzerland, however, on the advice of doctors, he was advised to rest, upon which His Holiness(aba) advised him to tend to his health and that services would be taken from him again when he recovered, however his illness only increased.

During his time in Canada, 24 acres of land for the Baitul Islam mosque and mission house was purchased, and many Ahmadis moved to Canada during this time. In his tenure, mosques were established in Toronto and Calgary, Jamia Ahmadiyya Canada was established and he also rendered great service in the establishment of MTA North America. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah accept all of his services. He possessed many virtuous qualities in his family life and as a missionary. He would never bear to hear anything against the Community. He met and served people selflessly and was extremely hospitable. He ensured to pay special attention towards reciting Durood Sharif (prayer for invoking blessings upon the Holy Prophet(sa)). He would advise his children to do the same, saying that if this prayer was accepted then all other prayers would be accepted as well.

Once, while he was in Switzerland, a woman accepted Ahmadiyyat and later went to Rabwah to attend Jalsa Salana. Whilst there, she visited Naseem Mahdi’s home asking to meet the mother of a person who was so intelligent and attained mastery over so many languages in such a short time. He advised his children to recite the Holy Qur’an and ponder over its meanings as it would open the doors to blessings. He would prepare lessons on the Holy Qur’an during Ramadan with great effort. He was excellent in establishing friendships and relationships which he then used for the benefit of the Community. His Holiness(aba) said that Masha’Allah Naseem Mahdi truly had this quality within him and even upon his demise many non-Ahmadis expressed their condolences. He also received the Order of Ontario which is given to a person who attains the highest levels of success in any field. He would help those in need silently so that they would not feel embarrassed. He had a great deal of love for Khilafat. He also played a pivotal role in the establishment of Peace Village. Many people established love for Khilafat and the Community through the efforts of Naseem Mahdi. Whilst in the USA, he rendered service in spreading the message of Islam Ahmadiyyat through various media outlets, and also played a hand in the establishment of a mission house in Mexico. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant him forgiveness and mercy, elevate his station, grant him a place among His beloved, grant patience to his family and enable them to carry on the legacy of his virtues. May they remain loyal, just as he lived a life of loyalty.

Muhammad Ahmad Sahahram

Muhammad Ahmad Sahahram who passed away at the age of 16 in Rabwah. He loved Khilafat, was always smiling and was loved by all.

He was active in participating in the various events of the Community.

He was also a Musi. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant them patience and forbearance.

Salima Qamar

Salima Qamar, wife of Rashid Ahmad (late). Her father served as Sadr Umoomi and as the In-charge of the Khilafat Library. He was also honoured to spend the first night in Rabwah. Salima Qamar served the Community in various capacities. She was virtuous and devoted to prayer. She was extremely loyal to Khilafat and had an angelic personality. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant her forgiveness and mercy, elevate her station, and enable her progeny to carry on the legacy of her virtues.