Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

Rightly Guided Caliphs – Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue narrating incidents from the life of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) pertaining to the Battle of Yamamah.

Hazrat Umm-e-Ammarah’s(ra) Participation in the Battle of Yamamah

His Holiness(aba) said Hazrat Umm-e-Ammarah(ra), known as one of the bravest Muslim women, also took part in the Battle of Yamamah. She had also taken part in the Battle of Uhud where she would bravely go around providing water. She also defended the Holy Prophet(sa) and would cast arrows at anyone who tried approaching him. During the Battle of Yamamah, one of Hazrat Umm-e-Ammarah’s(ra) arms was severed. She narrated that it was her son who killed Musailimah. This was after another one of her sons was brutally mutilated and burned on Musailimah’s orders when he would not accept him to be a prophet but affirmed the prophethood of the Holy Prophet(sa). When Hazrat Umm-e-Ammarah(ra) heard of this, she vowed to face Musailimah herself and would either kill him or be martyred herself.

His Holiness(aba) said that with permission from Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra), she took part in the Battle of Yamamah along with her other son Abdullah. During the battle, she caught sight of Musailimah and set forth to attack him. In the meantime someone came and severed her arm, but she did not waver. When she looked up, she saw that her son had already killed Musailimah. Thereafter, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) used to visit Hazrat Umm-e-Ammarah(ra) to inquire of her well-being.

Fearlessness Displayed by Hazrat Abu Aqeel(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Aqeel(ra) was the first to set out for battle during the Battle of Yamamah. He was struck in the shoulder with an arrow which he pulled out, but was rendered weak from the blow. Despite this, upon hearing someone calling the Ansar encouraging them for battle, he stood up and set forth for battle. A fierce battle ensued in which Abu Aqeel’s(ra) arm was severed and endured many blows which would lead to his martyrdom. As he took his final breaths, he inquired as to who had lost the battle. When informed that the Muslims were victorious, he raised a finger to the heavens, and then passed away.

Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) Hears of the Bravery of the Muslims During Battle

His Holiness(aba) said that upon the completion of the Battle of Yamamah, Maja’ah bin Mararah went to Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and accompanied him upon his visit to the graves of the martyrs. He related to Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) the great bravery exhibited by the Muslims during this battle. He especially related the bravery of his friend Hazrat Ma’an bin Adiyy(ra). He had tied a red cloth on his head and bravely incited the Ansar to fight. Later he saw him among the fallen martyrs. Upon hearing these accounts, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) was moved to tears.

His Holiness(aba) said that after the Battle of Yamamah, the leader of the Banu Hanifah struck a treaty with Hazrat Khalid(ra) but on false pretences. He did so in order to ensure the freedom of those from the Banu Hanifah who were imprisoned. Despite learning of this fabrication, Hazrat Khalid(ra) honoured this treaty. However later on, everyone from the Banu Hanifah reaffirmed the truthfulness of the Holy Prophet(sa) and accepted Islam once again.

Hazrat Abu Bakr’s(ra) Dream Regarding Future Victory of Hazrat Khalid bin Walid(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that after sending Hazrat Khalid(ra) to Yamamah, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) saw in a dream that some dates were presented to him, and when he ate one he found it not to be a date but its pit. He chewed it for some time and then discarded it. He took this dream to mean that Hazrat Khalid(ra) would face severe opposition at Yamamah, but would ultimately be victorious. When Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) learned of the Muslims’ victory at Yamamah, he fell into prostration and then also prayed for those who had lost their lives. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) said that he had disliked the dream he saw, but knew it meant that after a fierce battle Hazrat Khalid(ra) would be victorious. He said that had Hazrat Khalid(ra) not agreed to a treaty, then all those people would have been sentenced to death.

His Holiness(aba) said that it is recorded that 10,000 hypocrites were killed, whereas other narrations have the number at 21,000. As for the Muslims, it is recorded that 500-600 Muslims were martyred. Other narrations have recorded 700, 1,200 or 1,700. These martyrs included prominent companions of the Holy Prophet(sa) and those who had committed the Holy Qur’an to memory.

His Holiness(aba) presented quotes of the Promised Messiah(as) and Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra) explaining the factors that led to the Battle of Yamamah, including the false claimants to prophethood and their adherents who not only became apostates but openly waged war against Muslims. As such, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) faced great challenges during his Caliphate. Despite this, he was able to overcome these challenges and defeat those who raised this rebellion and was able to uphold the honour of the Holy Prophet(sa) and the Caliphate which followed him.

His Holiness(aba) said that this chapter regarding the hypocrites was now complete and he would continue narrating other incidents in future sermons.