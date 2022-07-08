Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

- Advertisement -

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

Rightly Guided Caliphs – Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue highlighting the life of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and the expeditions that took place against the hypocrites and rebels during his era.

Expedition to Bahrain

His Holiness(aba) said that he had been mentioning the ninth expedition that took place towards Bahrain. All the disbelievers gathered with Hutam while all the Muslims gathered with Hazrat ‘Ala(ra). Both sides dug trenches in front of their armies, which they would cross to fight, and return behind after the day’s fighting had ended. This continued for a month. One night, the Muslims heard a lot of noise from the enemy’s side. Upon investigation, they learned that the enemy was intoxicated, upon which the Muslims attacked as a result of which the enemy was defeated. The next morning, Hazrat ‘Ala(ra) distributed the spoils of war and especially gave valuable items to those who had fought valiantly. A letter was sent to Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) informing him of the Muslims’ victory.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat ‘Ala(ra) became the leader of Hajar and surrounding areas, however the Persians were against the Muslim government and would often say that one day the government of Madinah that had taken root in Hajar would be overthrown. Mafruq Sha’bani had taken the armies of his nations Taghlib and Namir and was marching towards Hajar. When Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) learned of this, he wrote a letter instructing Hazrat ‘Ala(ra) that if this attack was true, then he should deploy an army to completely eradicate these hypocrites.

Muslims Combat the Hypocrites in Dareen

His Holiness(aba) said that the hypocrites had gathered in Dareen. Hazrat ‘Ala(ra) told the Muslims of Bakr bin Wa’il to come forth to combat these hypocrites. Hazrat Muthanna bin Harithah(ra) also played a pivotal role in supporting Hazrat ‘Ala(ra) and eliminating the hypocrisy that had arisen in Bahrain. Hazrat ‘Ala(ra) received a response from the people of Bakr bin Wa’il assuring him that they were steadfastly Muslim. Upon this, Hazrat ‘Ala(ra) asked all Muslims to converge upon Dareen where all the hypocrites had gathered.

A Miraculous Journey Across the Ocean

His Holiness(aba) said that they had to travel along the ocean in order to reach Dareen. Hazrat ‘Ala(ra) gathered people and told them that God had gathered the tribes of Satan and that they should cross the ocean in order to reach Dareen. Since they had seen miracles before, they agreed and led their riding animals into the ocean upon which they were able to travel in the ocean to Dareen. It is recorded that it was as if the animals were traveling on soft sand. Normally, the journey to Dareen would take about one day and one night on ships, however it is recorded that they reached there in a matter of hours. Some say that it may be the case that the Muslims reached there on ships, however this is not mentioned in the narrations, it is merely mentioned that they were able to travel in the ocean and reach their destination.

His Holiness(aba) cited a quote of Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra) explaining miracles, such as Moses'(as) splitting of the sea. He said that according to the Holy Qur’an, God instructed Moses(as) to strike his rod in the sea, as a result of which a path opened up within the ocean with water rising on either side. It is important to understand that all miracles come from God and human effort has no bearing on them. Therefore, Moses(as) striking his rod was a symbolic gesture. It also does not mean that the sea truly split, in fact the words used in the Holy Qur’an indicate that the sea was at low tide when Moses(as) passed through and when Pharaoh’s army arrived and tried passing by the same path that he saw Moses(as) passing by obstacles were created for him by God and the sea reached high tide as a result of which most of his army drowned.

His Holiness(aba) said that thus, the Muslims were able to reach Dareen and after a fierce battle, they defeated the hypocrites.

Expedition to Taihama

His Holiness(aba) said that the third expedition set out under the leadership of Hazrat Suwaid bin Muqarrin(ra) who was instructed by Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) to set out towards the Yemen region of Taihama. According to the dictionary Taihama also means extreme heat and the ceasing of wind. This was a valley in the south west of Yemen.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Suwaid(ra) accepted Islam in 5 AH and was part of the Battle of the Ditch and took part in all subsequent battles alongside the Holy Prophet(sa). After the demise of the Holy Prophet(sa), the Aq and Ash’ar tribes became hypocrites and raised rebellion. Under the commandment of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra), this rise in hypocrisy was suppressed and they were defeated.

His Holiness(aba) said that would continue mention of these expeditions in future sermons.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that he would lead the funeral prayers of the following deceased members.

His Holiness(aba) said that two of the deceased members were youth from Burkina Faso, who were victims of a terrorist attack. They had been working at their shop when they were fired at and martyred on the scene.

Diko Zakariya

Diko Zakariya who was 32 years old. He had been serving as a local youth leader. He was always ready to serve the Jama’at. He was regular in offering prayers, offering financial contributions. He loved the Jama’at and Khilafat and would regularly watch the Friday Sermon. He longed to meet the Caliph and was an exemplary member of the Jama’at. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Diko Musa

Diko Musa who was 34 years and was also serving as a local youth leader. He always took part in Jama’at programmes. He was regular in offering prayers and offering financial contributions. There was no mosque in his area and so he had been building a shed where prayers could be offered. He would regularly write letters to His Holiness(aba). He is survived by two wives and three daughters.

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah the Almighty grant mercy and forgiveness to both and elevate their station in Paradise. His Holiness(aba) said that the current trend in the world is showing the potential for increases in such terrorist attacks and prayed that may Allah enable the world to see reason and mend its ways.

Muhammad Yusuf Baloch

Muhammad Yusuf Baloch of Sindh who recently passed away. Ahmadiyyat was introduced to his family by Hazrat Ghulam Rasool Rajiki. He is survived by his wife, seven sons and four daughters. One of his sons is serving as an Imam in Ivory Coast and could not attend his father’s funeral. Two of the deceased’s grandsons are also serving as Imams. He was regular in offering prayers and reciting the Holy Qur’an. He instilled in his children the love of Khilafat. He was very hospitable as a result of which many non-Muslims also came to offer their condolences who said that he would render great help to the poor.

Mubariza Farooq

Mubariza Farooq of Rabwah who was part of the Waqf-e-Nau scheme. When she was young, she had touched a live electrical cable as a result of which both of her arms were paralysed and had to be amputated. However she never lost hope and continued to study. First she learned to write by holding a pen in her mouth, and then by holding it between her two elbows. She continued her education and completed her Masters in Arabic. She also served for some time in the Tahir Heart Institute. She had learned the Holy Qur’an with its translation and would hold classes in her local area. She is survived by her parents, two brothers and two sisters. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant her forgiveness and mercy and grant her parents patience.

Anzumana Butara

Anzumana Butara who was a local missionary in Ivory Coast. He was simple, regular in offering prayers, keeping fasts and was a virtuous individual. He was devoted to prayer and had a profound love for Khilafat. He accepted Ahmadiyyat upon seeing a dream in which he saw himself walking through a forest and reciting the Islamic creed. He later learned that the same village he had been walking towards in his dream was being visited by an Ahmadi Imam. Thus he went there and upon hearing the message of Islam Ahmadiyyat he accepted it and pledged allegiance. He had established a mosque in his home where he would also teach others. He had the opportunity of meeting the Fourth Caliph(rh) in the UK and also had the opportunity of taking part in a French MTA programme with him. He met His Holiness(aba) in 2004 upon his visit that year, and said that this meeting changed his life as it was after this meeting that an illness he had was cured. He was completely loyal to Khilafat. Such devoted individuals have been granted to the Promised Messiah’s(as) community even in far-off places. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah continue to grant this community such devoted individuals.