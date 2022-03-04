Men of Excellence : Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (at)

- Advertisement -

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

Rightly Guided Caliphs_Hazrat Abu Bakr(Ra) & Special Prayers for a World in Crisis

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta„awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue highlighting incidents from the life of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra).

The Camel of the Holy Prophet(sa) Entrusted to Hazrat Abu Bakr’s(ra) Worker

His Holiness(aba) said that when the Holy Prophet(sa) intended to depart for the Farewell Pilgrimage, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) offered his camel for the journey, which was used to transport the belongings of both the Holy Prophet(sa) and Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra).

His Holiness(aba) said that along the way, they stopped to rest, and waited for the camel bearing their belongings to arrive, which had been entrusted to one of Hazrat Abu Bakr?s(ra) workers. After some time, the worker arrived without the camel, saying that he had lost it. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) stood up to reprimand him, however the Holy Prophet(sa) was smiling, and implored Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) to be kind. It was Hazrat Safwan?s(ra) duty to travel behind the caravan, to ensure nothing was lost. As such, he came to find the camel bearing the Holy Prophet?s (sa) belongings, and returned it to him and Hazrat Abu

Bakr(ra).

Son of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) Born During Farewell Pilgrimage

His Holiness(aba) said that along the way in Dhul-Hulaifah, Hazrat Abu Bakr?s(ra) wife gave birth to their son Muhammad bin Abu Bakr. When Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) informed the Holy Prophet(sa), he said that she should bathe and perform all the same rites as the other pilgrims, except for circulating the Ka?bah. Revolutionary Change in Suhail bin Amr

His Holiness(aba) said that during the Farewell Pilgrimage, Hazrat Abu

Bakr(ra) saw that Suhail bin Amr brought the sacrificial animal to the Holy Prophet(sa), who sacrificed it himself. Then, the Holy Prophet(sa) shaved his head, and Suhail bin Amr was seen taking the hair of the Holy Prophet(sa) and touching it against his eyes. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) said that Suhail was the same person who stopped the Holy Prophet(sa) from writing „In the Name of Allah? at the beginning of the Treaty of Hudaibiyah. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) thanked God for having changed Suhail?s heart.

Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) Instructed to lead the Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that during his final illness, the Holy Prophet(sa) instructed that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) should lead prayers in the mosque. When the Holy Prophet(sa) was feeling a little better, he went to the mosque, where, as instructed, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) was standing at the front to lead the congregation. When Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) saw the Holy Prophet(sa), he stepped back so as to allow the Holy Prophet(sa) to take lead, however the Holy Prophet(sa) indicated that he should continue leading the prayers.

Demise of the Holy Prophet(sa)

His Holiness(aba) said that when the Holy Prophet(sa) passed away, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) was in Sun?a. Upon hearing the news, Hazrat Umar(ra) could not accept it and said that surely the Holy Prophet(sa) could not have passed away. In the meantime, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) arrived, kissed the blessed countenance of the Holy Prophet(sa) and said that God would never allow him to die twice. Then, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) told Hazrat Umar(ra) that the Holy Prophet(sa) had indeed passed away but God is Living, and will never pass away. He then quoted the following verses of the Holy Qur?an:

“Surely, thou wilt die, and surely they too will die.”(39:31)

“And Muhammad is only a Messenger. Verily, all Messengers have passed away before him. If then he die or be slain, will you turn back on your heels? And he who turns back on his heels shall not harm Allah at all. And Allah will certainly reward the grateful.”(3:145)

His Holiness(aba) said that when Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) recited these verses, the people present were overcome with emotion and wept profusely. This was also a testament to the bravery and fortitude of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra), as even in the face of such difficult circumstances, he remained resolute and steadfast while reassuring everyone else.

The First Consensus Among the Muslims

His Holiness(aba) said that when Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) recited these verses, everyone understood that just as all previous prophets had passed away, so too was the Holy Prophet(sa) to pass away at some point. Thus, the first consensus reached among the Muslims was upon the fact that all prophets have passed away.

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) rendered an amazing service to the Muslim Ummah, by reciting and explaining these verses to all the companions gathered on that day. Had he not done so, then later clerics could have also said that Jesus(as) is also still alive, however, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) explained the truth behind the demise of the Holy Prophet(sa), whilst also dispelling any other erroneous notions.

Deciding Upon the Matter of Caliphate

His Holiness(aba) said that after the Holy Prophet?s (sa) demise, the Ansar (residents of Madinah) congregated to discuss the matter of the Caliphate. The Ansar proposed Sa„d bin Ubadah(ra) as the Caliph.

However the question was raised as to whether the Muhajireen (migrants) would accept him as the Caliph. At the same time, the elder companions such as Hazrat Umar(ra), Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra), Hazrat Ali(ra) and others were not yet concerned with this matter and were focusing on the funeral arrangements. When they learned about this congregation of the Ansar, Hazrat Umar(ra) informed Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) regarding this congregation. Thus, they went to Thaqifah Banu Sa„idah where the Ansar were gathered. When they reached the Ansar, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) delivered an address.

His Holiness(aba) said that in his speech, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) said the Holy Prophet(sa) was sent to a people who thought that idols were their intercessors, and he dispelled all such notions. At that time, when all the idolaters were against him, God commissioned the foremost Muslims to stand by the Holy Prophet(sa) and support him, despite the severe hardships that they faced. As such, those are the people who are most deserving to have the Holy Prophet?s (sa) successor to be chosen from among them. Certainly, as the Holy Prophet(sa) chose to migrate to Madinah, the Ansar would be consulted in every important matter, for they too hold a special rank.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue highlighting these incidents in future sermons.

Special Prayers for a World in Crisis

His Holiness(aba) said that he wished to direct attention towards prayers, in light of the current conditions in the world, which are already very dire and continue to worsen. His Holiness(aba) said that this does not only affect one nation, rather if the conditions continue as they are, then this will impact many other nations as well. The catastrophic results of the current conditions will impact generation upon generation. His Holiness(aba) prayed that these people recognise God, and cease putting lives in danger in order to fulfil their worldly desires. His Holiness(aba) said that all we can do is pray, as we already have been doing for quite some time. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah save humanity from war and its catastrophic results which cannot even be fathomed.

Funeral Prayer

His Holiness(aba) said that he would lead the funeral prayer in-absentia of the followed deceased member:

Khushi Muhammad Shakir, a missionary who recently passed away. He served as a missionary in Pakistan as well as Guinea-Conakary and Sierra Leone. He was blessed with eight sons, one of whom is also serving as a missionary. Whilst in Pakistan, he served in various offices. Many in Africa were guided to accept Islam through his efforts in propagaton. He was also fortunate to be a prisoner in the way of Allah in Pakistan. He was regular in prayer and always strove to offer prayers in congregation. He possessed many great and virtuous qualities. He was regular in offering Tahajjud (pre-dawn voluntary prayers). In fact, even in the days of his final illness, he would offer Tahajjud despite having just returned from the hospital. He was very dedicated to his work and service. He had a passion for propagating the message of Islam Ahmadiyyat and never let any opportunity go to waste. He was sociable, humble and loved Khilafat a great deal. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant him forgiveness and mercy, elevate his station, and enable his children to carry on his virtuous qualities.