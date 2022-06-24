Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

- Advertisement -

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

Rightly Guided Caliphs – Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that in the previous sermon, he stated that the incidents regarding the Battle of Yamamah and Musailimah and his followers were complete. There were also ten other expeditions to combat the rebellion raised by the hypocrites.

Expeditions to Oman

His Holiness(aba) said there were two or three expeditions which were led by Hazrat Huzaifah(ra) and Hazrat Arfajah(ra) to a place called Oman. During the time of the Holy Prophet(sa) this place was under the rule of Iran and was inhabited by Magians. In 8 AH, the Holy Prophet(sa) sent some companions there with a letter to the governor Ja’far in order to spread the message of Islam to them. He invited them to Islam and said that if they accepted then Ja’far could remain the governor, however if they did not then eventually they would lose their reign. Hazrat Amr bin Aas(ra) who had been sent with the letter explained to him that the wealth collected in Zakat would be spent upon the poor people of that very area. Eventually, Ja’far accepted Islam and in a couple of years, most of the residents there accepted Islam as well.

The People of Oman Accept a False Prophet

His Holiness(aba) said that after the demise of the Holy Prophet(sa), a

man by the name of Laqit bin Malik Azdi known by the title Dhu-Taaj arose as a false claimant to prophethood in that same area. The ignorant people of Oman accepted him, as a result of which Ja’far and his brother Abaad had to take refuge in the mountains, from where Ja’far informed Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) of the situation and requested support. Thus, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) sent Hazrat Hudhaifah(ra) and Hazrat Arfajah(ra) to lead the envoy against the rebellion being raised in Oman.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) later also sent Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) and his battalion to support them. Upon learning of the arrival of these three, Ja’far and Abaad came out of hiding, and invited them to advance. When Laqit bin Malik learned of their arrival, he gathered his army as well. The Muslim leaders sent letters to the chieftains who were supporting Laqit, as a result of which these cheiftains abandoned Laqit. A battle later ensued, in which initially it apparently seemed that the Muslims may be defeated, however God granted the Muslims with support from envoys arriving from Bahrain, as a result of which the Muslims advanced with great strength and ultimately became victorious.

Muslim Army Advances in Oman to Defeat Rebels

His Holiness(aba) said that after the battle, it was decided that Hazrat Hudhaifah(ra) should remain in Oman to ensure the spread of Islam and the establishement of peace, while Hazrat Ikrimah(ra), along with a large battalion of Muslims, proceeded to further combat the rebellions being raised by the hypocrites. He went to a place called Mahrah where a battle ensued with its people. There were two groups in armies, each under the leadership of two people, Shikhreet and Musabbah, who were at odds with one another. This in fact helped the Muslims as it weakened their attack. Ikrimah(ra) saw that Shikhreet’s army was smaller he invited them to Islam which they accepted. In this way the opponent’s army became even weaker. Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) also sent a letter to Musabbah inviting him to accept Islam once again, however this invitation was not accepted. Thus, a battle ensued in which the Muslims prevailed with a convincing victory.

Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) Turns Attention to Yemen

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) then gathered all the people of the area and preached to them after which they accepted Islam. Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) informed Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) of this victory and then proceeded towards Yemen as had been instructed by Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra). There, Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) went to the people of Nakha and Himyar and perched the message of Islam to them. They said that they understood the beauty of Islam and had been religious people even during the Time of Ignorance. Thus the peopel of this tribe accepted Islam. Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) also went to the people of Abyan who initially stood to fight against him but they faltered due to their own internal discord and were defeated.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) later returned to Madinah with his wife Asma’ bint Nu’man bin Jaun who he had married during the time of war. It is recorded that her Nikah had taken place with the Holy Prophet(sa); however this marriage ended before its solemnisation due to something she had done. Some people had put the thought in her mind that she should impose her awe from the outset of her marriage, and that after they were married, she should tell the Holy Prophet(sa) that she seeks Allah’s refuge from him. Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra) has explained that it is likely that some hypocrite had instructed his wife to say such a thing to her in order to brew discord. When she said this to the Holy Prophet(sa) immediately asked for her to be returned to her home in order to honour what she had said. She would later express regret and say that she had been misguided in doing so.

His Holiness(aba) said that when Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) returned to Madinah, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) instructed him to set out in support of Khalid bin Sa’id. Thus, another army was assembled and Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) set out. He fought bravely and would ultimately be martyred. His Holiness(aba) said that further details about this would be given in the mention of the battles that took place in Syria.

Expedition Led by Hazrat Shurahbil bin Hasanah(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that the fifth expedition was under the leadership of Hazrat Shurahbil bin Hasanah(ra) against the rebellion raised by the hypocrites. Hazrat Shurahbil(ra) was among the foremost Muslims and had also migrated to Abyssinia. Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) had been instructed not to attack until Hazrat Shurahbil(ra) arrived, but Hazrat Ikrimah(ra) acted out of haste and had attacked Musailimah before his arrival. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) then instructed Hazrat Shurahbil(ra) to remain outside of Yamamah until further instructions. Then, when Hazrat Khalid(ra) was sent, he instructed Hazrat Shurahbil(ra) not to fight until Hazrat Khalid(ra) arrived. He was then instructed that after the Battle of Yamamah, he should go to Kuza’ah and combat the rebellious forces there. Thus, after the Battle of Yamamah, he went towards the people of Banu Kuza’ah.

Expeditions led by Hazrat Amr bin Aas(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that the sixth expedition was of Hazrat Amr bin Aas(ra) who was sent by Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) to combat the rebellious forces of the tribes Kuza’ah, Wadiyah and Harith. Hazrat Amr bin Aas(ra) had accepted Islam a few months before the Conquest of Makkah. He was appointed as the governor of Oman during the time of the Holy Prophet(sa). He was later appointed as the governor of Egypt by Hazrat Umar(ra).

His Holiness(aba) said that of the 11 battalions, Hazrat Amr bin Abbas(ra) was appointed as the leader of one of them. Thus, as instructed, when he went to the Banu Kuza’ah he was successful in re-establishing Islam there.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue to mention the remaining expeditions in future sermons.