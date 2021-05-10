Sabally vows to visit Gambisara despite ‘threats’

By Alagie Manneh

Outspoken United Democratic Party foot soldier, Momodou Sabally has said he would visit Gambisara village on his soon-to-come trip to Wuli, despite threats from an unidentified man.

The man, suspected to be an NPP supporter, released an audio threatening to attack Sabally if he steps in Gambisara.

The audio went viral on social media with several people condemning the threats and calling on the NPP to embark on civic education for their members while UDP supporters also flooded their timelines with messages of support and solidarity for Sabally, whom they now called Commando.

In a casual response in his own audio, Sabally said he would surely visit Gambisara on his planned trip to Wuli, adding that he cannot be cowed by threats.

However according to NPP deputy spokesman, Seedy Njie, the man in the audio threatening Sabally is not an NPP supporter as he is in fact unidentified. “He cannot be an NPP suppoter. The whole country is aware that as recent as last week, the NPP issued a press release calling on its suppoters to avoid insults, caricatures, threats and recognise the views of suuporters of other parties as one Gambian family. So even if the man is an NPP suppoter, he is not acting on behalf of the party because we don’t accept this kind of behaviour,” Mr Njie told The Standard.

Meanhile, a member of a civic society organisation called The Standard on hearing about the audio.

“I think time has come for political leaders and their suppoters to avoid using languages that can incite people against each other as the election comes near. This is why we all have to condemn President Barrow’s recent death comments. This kind of words coming from a leader is uncalled for as it can inspire others to follow suit,” he said.