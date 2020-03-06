Scoprions Off To Gabon On March 23

The Gambia Football Federation has announced that the national team, the Scorpions, will be travelling to Gabon for the first of the two-legged clash against that country in the CAN 2021 qualifiers on Monday, March 23rd. The date of the team’s departure was disclosed on the federation’s website which also quoted Coach Tom Saintfiet as saying the team will hold two training sessions in Franceville ahead of the March 26th match.

The party will then return to Banjul the next day to prepare for the return leg on March 30th at the Independence Stadium.

Before their travel to Gabon the players are expected to hold a few training sessions at home to allow the coach to decide his final 23 men from the initial 35 he presented earlier this week.