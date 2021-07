Gambian international Momodou Bojang also called Major yesterday morning signed a season long loan deal with FC Famalicao of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, from Boavista.

His new team finished ninth in an eighteen-team league table last season.

“I trained with the Boavista reserves and then with the senior team before this loan deal. Thanks to Boavista football club and everyone who made this possible,”Momodou said in comments carried by the Brikama town Facebook Page Focus On Brikz.