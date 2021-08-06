SIC warns against hatred, division

The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council has issued a strongly-worded statement warning against tribalism.

In the statement, signed by its president Sheikh Essa Foday Darbo, called on Gambians in or out of the country to desist from and resist any attempt at fomenting divisions, hatred and the uncivil attitudes of belligerency and misplaced desires for vendetta.

“The council condemns all forms of racism, tribalism and tribal bigotry based on caloric culture and language and calls strongly for unity, tolerance for the maintenance of security, peace and stability in The Gambia which are fundamental prerequisites for any positive national progress and constructive developments.”