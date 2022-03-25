Gambia’s szpecial envoys donate $3500 food items to Banjulunding Orphanage and school

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia Ambassador at -Large to South East Asia, Dr . Tan Sri Aixinjueluo Yuhao, Special envoy for Agriculture Dr Fan and Honorary Consul Dr. Yap WH, on Wednesday donated food items worth some $3500 to the Banjulunding Orphanage and school. This is the third time the group has been extending such donations to Gambian children.

The items were handed over to the secretary of the Orphanage Mr Abdoulie Jallow who along with some senior staff of the institution, joined the happy- looking children to thank the donors.

Mr Jallow told The Standard that the gesture from the envoys was timely as the holy month of Ramadan, which is a month of compassion to the needy and the orphaned, is at the corner.

‘We have 166 children resident here and this donation will go a long way towards making their stay very comfortable and conducive for learning,’ he said.

A local councilor Mbemba Touray thanked the donors for being true friends of the Gambia. He said a few years ago, the envoys came with a huge consignment of food and promised to come back with more donations and they have indeed fulfilled that promise. ”This one is special because it comes at a time when the orphanage had to grapple with little or nor assistance because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the waiting press Dr Fan, the Agriculture envoy, said his mandate is to serve the Gambian people to develop agricultural system as well as to bring more resources to the country’s agriculture sector .

He added that his mission also entails attracting more support to the Gambia’s quest to develop farms for the production fruits, trees and vegetable for the local consumption and, where possible, exportation. Speaking on the donation to the Banjulunding orhange and school Dr Fan said he feels gratified to see the smiles on the face of the children and staff of the school. He said he will continue to be committed to helping Gambian children especially in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on the country’s economy. The honorary consul Dr. Yap WH expressed similar sentiments, but added that he will work and do everything possible to boost The Gambia, economically, socially and progressively.