Tuesday, June 28, 2022
2 Liberian sports officials disappear in Austria

The Liberia Football Association announced the disappearance of the men’s under-17 medic Anthony Roberts and equipment manager Alex Nelson in Austria.
Roberts and Nelson couldn’t be found after the under-17’s 3-0 victory over First Vienna FC’s under-17 and under-18 on 26 June.
Police in Vienna were immediately informed by Vice President Sekou Konneh, who is head of delegation.
Austrian police say they have mounted a search for the two officials who are supposed to head back to Liberia with the team today.
2 Liberian sports officials disappear in Austria

