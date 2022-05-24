26.2 C
25-MAN SCORPIONS READY TO STING SOUTH SUDAN, CONGO

Coach Tom Saintfiet yesterday announced a 25-man squad to play two Afcon qualifying matches against South Sudan and Congo Brazzaville, and before all that, a friendly against UAE.
According to the Gambia Football Federation GFF, the Scorpions go to camp on the 25th May (tomorrow) in Brussels and then fly to Dubai for a friendly international with the United Arab Emirates on May 29. The Gambia will then begin the journey to possible a second straight appearance at the African Cup of Nations when it hosts South Sudan in the 2023 qualifiers in Thies, Senegal, on June 4 and then play away to Congo on June 8 in Brazzaville. While South Sudan is 161 on the rankings, Congo is on 98, 25 places ahead of The Gambia.
UAE is currently ranked 68 on the FIFA rankings and is using the friendly against Gambia to prepare for a crucial final playoff qualifier against Australia for a place in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

