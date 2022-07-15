28.2 C
3 teams through to Cup Semis

Three teams have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the FF Cup. Second tier side Gunjur United were the first to seal their spot with a shocking 2-0 victory over four times winners Gamtel FC on Tuesday at the Independence Stadium.
Elsewhere on Wednesday, Brikama United recorded a conformable 2-0 victory over Immigration of division two while Red Hawks overcame Kanifing East 4-2 on post-match penalties following a goalless stalemate in regulation time. Meanwhile, the final place will be determined on Tuesday 18th July, when Wallidan lock horns with Elite United in a continuation of their abandoned game to be played at the Independence Stadium at 4pm.
GFF media

