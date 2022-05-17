32 players recruited for Norway Cup

- Advertisement -

A total of 32 Under-15 players have been recruited from academies and regions across the country to play in the international youth football tournament the Norway Cup. The event, the biggest youth football meeting in the world takes place in Oslo in August. The Gambia’s participation is being coordinated by Goodwill Sports Ambassador and former Gambian international Tijan Jaiteh who is also the country’s representative of the Norway Cup.

A team of experienced coaches led by former GFF technical director Ebrima Manneh is directing the technical recruitment assisted by former Gambian international Aziz Corr Nyang as head coach, Musa Njie also a former national technical director and player.

“The final list going to Norway shall be 18 or 20 players but the programme will keep at least 30 players from whom another team can be selected in the coming years until they are 18 years old.

The plan of the Sports Ambassador is to explore other avenues for the reminder of the players not able to go to Norway Cup this year,” Manneh who is the current director of sports at Qcity told The Standard.

He further disclosed that the selection process took the regions where they were assisted by regional football officials in consultation with the Gambia Football Federation, GFF.” We would like to thank the GFF for their support and the Gambia government for their solidarity and empowerment of the Goodwill Sports Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh.”