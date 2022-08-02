AFCON 2023 qualifiers reversed

- Advertisement -

The Confederation of African Football Executive Committee has approved a revised Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 qualification calendar.

This was necessitated by the Executive Committee’s commitment to make room for the African nations that have qualified for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 in November/ December 2022 to prepare adequately.

Consequently, the September 2022 match day three and four qualifiers have been moved to 20-28 March 2023.

Match day five will now be on 12-20 June 2023 while match day six will be played on 4-12 September 2023. This now means that countries that are forced to play their home matches abroad such The Gambia can now work on their stadia to meet Caf standard before March 2023.