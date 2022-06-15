After conquering Africa, Gina set for World Games

- Advertisement -

After beating a large field of African women sprinters with a continental record of just 11:06 gold winning time in the 100meters in Mauritius, Gambia’s Gina Bass is set for further exploits at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA beginning July 15th – 24th. She will of course fly the Gambian flag in the same event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as the Islamic Games in Turkey, both coming later this year.

At the Doha world championship in 2019 she finished sixth in 200m attracting headlines as the first Gambian athlete to have reached the final of the 200mters women at a World Championships.

In the USA next month, Gina will be looking for her first world championship podium finish.

Meanwhile, the Gambian team from the African senior championships is due back this evening at 18 hours. The GAA and the GNOC are calling on all to give a fitting welcome to the team which won a gold and bronze medals.