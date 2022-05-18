ALLIED ASSOCIATIONS NOW HOUSED AT FOOTBALL HOUSE

- Advertisement -

After many years of advocacy, the five allied associations of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) now have their headquarters and fully furnished offices at Football House, a statement from the GFF said yesterday.

According to the GFF, the five, namely Coaches, Players, School Football, Referees and Women’s Football associations were each given a desk, executive chair, visitors’ chair and a laptop in an office space located at the Football House. The first vice president of the GFF, Bakary K. Jammeh said the move marks the fulfilment of a promise made by the executive in line with its development objectives. ”Since we came in, our objective has been to develop everybody together under an administration that is robust and knowledgeable,” he remarked. Mr. Jammeh added that the GFF administration is interested in laying a solid foundation for the future and assured the Allied Associations of the Executive’s support at all times.

The president of the Football Coaches Association, Matar Alieu M’Boge, thanked the GFF for delivering their promise, but added that the Allied Associations are allies of the GFF and should be working together for the development of football in The Gambia. The General Secretary Lamin M. Jassey assured the associations of the Secretariat’s support in the execution of their duties.