- Advertisement -

Unsurprisingly, Gambia international striker Assan Ceesay has quitted FC Zurich. The 28-year-old signed for Lecce in the Italian Serie A.

Ceesay, who is fondly called Torres back home, finished the 2021/22 season as the 2nd top scorer in the Super League, with 20 goals.

Only Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys) did better during the past Super League season, with 22 goals.