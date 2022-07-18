Banjul gives new mandate to Sports Committee

- Advertisement -
The regional sports committee of Banjul over the weekend held an elective congress at the executive lounge of the McCarthy Square. The congress was observed by the National Sports Council NSC, team representatives and observers. At the end of the day, delegates elected the following officials unopposed.
Momodou Musa Njie – President
Yaya Njie – 1st Vice President
Malick Joof – 2nd Vice President
Dodou Njanko – Secretary General
Fallou Gallas Ceesay – Assistant Secretary General
Modou John – Treasurer
Lassana Bility – Assistant Treasurer
Ya Fatou Lowe – Female Rep
Bintou Jawara – Female Rep
Abdoulie Suwareh – PRO
