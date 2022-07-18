Banjul gives new mandate to Sports Committee

- Advertisement -

The regional sports committee of Banjul over the weekend held an elective congress at the executive lounge of the McCarthy Square. The congress was observed by the National Sports Council NSC, team representatives and observers. At the end of the day, delegates elected the following officials unopposed.

Momodou Musa Njie – President

Yaya Njie – 1st Vice President

Malick Joof – 2nd Vice President

Dodou Njanko – Secretary General

Fallou Gallas Ceesay – Assistant Secretary General

Modou John – Treasurer

Lassana Bility – Assistant Treasurer

Ya Fatou Lowe – Female Rep

Bintou Jawara – Female Rep

Abdoulie Suwareh – PRO