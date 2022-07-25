25.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, July 25, 2022
Barrow sends off Team GAMBIA with battle flag

President Adama Barrow on Friday handed over the national flag to Team Gambia as they prepare to jet out to Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8 and 2021 Islamic Games in Konya, Turkey, from August 9 to 19 2022.
“You are ambassadors of our country, go there and bring home medal. We will be supporting and praying from here and I am optimistic you all will make us proud President Barrow said told the athletes and their official including Gambia National Olympic Committee officials
The team left Banjul on Sunday.

