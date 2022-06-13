27.2 C
City of Banjul
BBC Sports TV documents Gambia Football transformation

A BBC African Sports TV over the weekend featured the success story of how Gambia transformed her football from minnows to a respectable status, culminating in the country’s appearance in the quarter finals of the Afcon. The documentary titled ‘When Scorpions Sting’ tells the inside story of how The Gambia – the African mainland’s smallest country by area – reached the quarter-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
By doing so, the Scorpions transformed from being one of the worst eight sides in Africa, meaning they had to start at the preliminary stage, to being among the best eight.
Star players Musa Barrow and Ablie Jallow join veterans Pa Modou Jagne, Ebrima Sohna and coach Tom Saintfiet in recounting the greatest month in Gambian football history.
The piece is presented by Celestine Karoney and produced by Piers Edwards with music provided by Yama Sora – ‘Wato Sita’).

The link of the piece is at https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/africa/61769707

