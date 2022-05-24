BK Milan agrees deal with Angolan side Interclube to keep Buba Jammeh

- Advertisement -

Bakau-based first division league side BK Milan announced yesterday deal with Angola’s Interclube FC for the permanent transfer of Buba Jammeh for an undisclosed fee. A statement on the Club’s Facebook page said this development comes following the youngster’s successful loan stint at the club, where he scored important goals and made several assists. The club said his impressive performance in Angola attracted Portuguese and French clubs prompting Interclube to execute a third-party ownership buyout clause on his initial deal – by tying him down to a permanent contract prior to a future move.

The deal was signed by BK Milan’s CEO Ousman Drammeh, the player, as well as the President and Sporting Director of Interclube Football Club at the club’s headquarters in Luanda.

Alongside the transfer, both clubs’ chiefs further agreed on a long-term deal – which will see at least one player from BK Milan trade to Interclube annually either on short or long-term basis as per the quality of the player coupled with Interclube’s interest.