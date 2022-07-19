31.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Sports

Bronze for Gambia at the African Taekwondo Championship

15
Alasan Ann, a Gambian-born American fighter, has won a bronze medal at the on-going African Taekwondo Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.
The young fighter competed in the +87kg category in the round of 16 beating Niger’s Nouhoum to advance to the quarter-finals.
Ann repeated his dazzling skill to eliminate Malian fighter Diawara to set himself against Ayoub of Morocco in a titanic semi-final. The Gambian lost and missed out on a place in the final but managed to take bronze.
Ann’s next stop will be the Islamic Games in Turkey, where he will again represent The Gambia.
The Gambia Taekwondo Association praised his performance and wish him best of luck in Turkey.

Source: Gambia Taekwondo Association

