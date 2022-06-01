28.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
type here...
Sports

EBOU SILLAH, OTHERS ENDORSE KAMASO

0
- Advertisement -

A number of former Gambian international players have announced they will endorse the presidential campaign of challenger Sadibou Kamaso. The latest to do so is prominent former Scorpions Ebou Sillah who recorded an audio urging stakeholders to vote for Kamaso. In his endorsement message, Ebou Sillah said time has come for the football of the country to change. ”We need changes right now because when you look around Africa now, only those who have played football are the ones in charge of it and Sadibou has them in his team.
This Is about the future of our children.
For us, our time in football has gone but our children must have a better future in the game,” Ebou Sillah said.
Some weeks ago, Gambian international goalkeeper Pa Dembo Touray and defender KeMo Ceesay among others, also endorsed Mr Kamaso who is challenging his former boss Lamin Kaba Bajo for the GFF presidency coming up for grabs in August.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleI can’t breathe!
Next articleScorpions landed in Senegal
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Scorpions landed in Senegal

The Gambia national team has arrived in Senegal yesterday and took up camp at hotel Lamentie in Saly. Official sources confirmed that will be...

EBOU SILLAH, OTHERS ENDORSE KAMASO

I can’t breathe!

Only the cessation of the war can save us

FJC, FABUREH, FAYE APPOINTED AMBASSADORS

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions