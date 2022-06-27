EDRISSA SONKO APPOINTED ASSISTANT COACH AT TOP GREEK CLUB

- Advertisement -

By Baboucarr Fallaboweh

Former Gambian international footballer Edrissa Sonko was on Friday unveiled as the new assistant coach of Greece Super League side Panaitolikos.

Sonko joins the Greek top flight side on a one-year contract with an option for extension.

The former Al Taawon club assistant coach is teaming up with his ex-teammate Giannis Anastasiou whom he enjoyed eight years of playing.

“It’s a pleasure to return to Greece as a coach after playing there. Working with Giannis with such a vast experience is a learning course. The challenge will prepare me for higher challenges in the future,” Sonko, a household name in Gambian football told TAT Sports.

The former Xanthi Football Club, Anderlecht, and Roda JC forward had his first training on Friday.

Panetolikos Football Club is a Greek professional football club based in Agrinio, Greece. Panetolikos was founded in 1926 and is considered one of the historical clubs in Greece, currently participating in the Greek First Division league.

