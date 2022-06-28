FOOTBALL ELECTORAL COMMITTEE TO MAKE ‘IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENTS’ THURSDAY

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has said the electoral committee responsible to conduct national elective congress in August will meet the media Thursday.

According to the GFF, matters to be addressed at the briefing are related to issues regarding the 2022 Elective Congress which is scheduled for August of this year.

“’Thus, the media is urged to attend the function which will be addressed by the Members of the Electoral Committee and very important announcements would be made.

- Advertisement -

The Electoral Committee is elected by the members of the GFF in the last Annual General Meeting held in December of 2021, in line with Article 30.2 of the Constitution of the GFF which states as follows: Elections shall be conducted by an Electoral Committee which shall be elected by the General Assembly in the AGM before the elective congress in compliance with electoral code,” a statement on the GFF Facebok Page stated.

It added: “The mandate of the Electoral Committee is derived from the Electoral Code of the Federation which will be the guiding principle for the Members throughout the electoral process. The Code, is also voted in for by the members of the GFF.

As per Article 22.1 of the GFF Constitution, the General Assembly is the meeting at which all of the members of the GFF convene. The AGM also represents the supreme and legislative authority of the GFF”.

- Advertisement -

Though not stated in the statement the electoral committee is expected to come up with date for the election which must be held in August.

So far only, one aspirant Sadibou Kamaso, himself a former member of the ruling executive, has declared his intention to challenge incumbent Lamin Kaba Bajo. The lectoral committee is headed by Lamin Sanneh, a former a seasoned sports offcial and governor of West Coast who is now Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Environment. The committee also comprises Saikou B Jarjue the president of the National Inter-departmental sports Association NISA as vice president while Aboulie Jallow formerly of the GNOC, Karalang Jatta and Haddy Silla are members. In accordance with the rules, the General Secretary the GFF, in this case Lamin Jassey, should serve as secretary to the committee.