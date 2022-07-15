FOOTBALL VETERANS TO GET D1M ANNUALLY

- Advertisement -

The Team-Kaba Campaign on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto which among other things made provision for the establishment of a Veteran Footballers’ welfare fund to the tune of One Million dalasi annually.

Deliberating on this at a packed media conference at the Oasis Building GFF president Lamin Bajo said: ”Recognising their immense contribution to the development of football in the country over the years, and considering the fact that most of them often face medical and financial

difficulties, we intend to create a Football Veterans Welfare Fund”.

- Advertisement -

Mr Bajo said the fund will be partly financed from an annual allocation of One million dalasi adding that active Senior National Team Players too will be encouraged to contribute to the fund.

The Fund, he added, will be managed by a Board of trustees to be appointed in consultation with the

National Football Veterans Association and the active players.