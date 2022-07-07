27.6 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, July 7, 2022
type here...
Sports

FORMER GFF PRESIDENT KINTEH ENDORSES KAMASO

0
- Advertisement -

As the Gambia Football Federation GFF elections, now slated for August 27, nears, a former head of the federation Seedy Kinteh has confirmed he is endorsing Sadibou Kamaso for president.

Mr Kamaso is challenging incumbent Lamin Kaba Bajo who is aspiring for a third term.

Confirming this to The Standard, Mr Kinteh who reigned from 2005 to 2012, said it is only logical that a new administration takes over after two terms by the incumbent regime. “It is time to give chance to a  new team.” Mr Kinteh said.

- Advertisement -

Kinteh added that the regions are under funded, ill-equipped and virtually dead.

“The regions should be effectively involved and well-funded to develop the game. This election would be different because the regions are very much aware of what they deserve. Mr Kamaso has resonated very well with the regions with solid plans to give the reasons their due. He has had very successful meetings around the country and his messaging is well accepted. And in any case two terms is enough, and the country must embrace a new team of football administrators,” Mr Kinteh said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Gambia Ports Authority at 50 (1972-2022): Some Milestones
Next articleScorpion Fatou Kanteh moves to Villarreal
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Scorpion Fatou Kanteh moves to Villarreal

Gambia international female footballer   Fatou Kanteh has reached an agreement with Spanish giants Villarreal. According to the club, Fatou Kanteh will stay until 2024....

FORMER GFF PRESIDENT KINTEH ENDORSES KAMASO

The Gambia Ports Authority at 50 (1972-2022): Some Milestones

Mental health is about wellness rather than illness

GHOMM vs The State – State Bullying or Bureaucratic bungling

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions