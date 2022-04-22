26.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, April 22, 2022
type here...
Sports

Gambia at Commonwealth Games Paralympic qualifiers

3
- Advertisement -

A team of one athlete and a coach from the Gambia National Paralympic Committee (NPC) is taking part in the Broom Exchange Camp and the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualification competitions.
The event is taking place in Birmingham, UK, the host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The camp is organised by the Gather Analyse Presents and Sustain (GAPS), a project financed by the Commonwealth Games Federation to provide an opportunity to countries that usually find it difficult to get funding to attend qualification events.
The Gambia Para Power lifter Modou Gamo and his coach Hagie Drammeh were selected from the NPC with GAPS funding the air tickets and ground cost in Birmingham. The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) took responsibility of all the paper work and visa facilitation to UK.
The powerlifting competitions start tomorrow 22nd April with Gambia going into action in the Men’s Para Powerlifting event.
Source: Hagie Drammeh, NPC Media Officer and Para Coach

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGFF SAYS NO DECISION YET ON SENEGAL HOSTING GAMBIAN MATCHES
Next articleCharity donates to families in West Coast Region
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

AUDIT REPORT SAYS GOV’T WITHDREW D669M WITHOUT APPROVAL IN 2017

By Omar Bah The National Audit Office's summarised audit report on government's 2017 financial statements has revealed that government made withdrawals amounting to D669 million...

Charity donates to families in West Coast Region

Gambia at Commonwealth Games Paralympic qualifiers

GFF SAYS NO DECISION YET ON SENEGAL HOSTING GAMBIAN MATCHES

Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions