Gambia at Commonwealth Games Paralympic qualifiers

- Advertisement -

A team of one athlete and a coach from the Gambia National Paralympic Committee (NPC) is taking part in the Broom Exchange Camp and the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualification competitions.

The event is taking place in Birmingham, UK, the host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The camp is organised by the Gather Analyse Presents and Sustain (GAPS), a project financed by the Commonwealth Games Federation to provide an opportunity to countries that usually find it difficult to get funding to attend qualification events.

The Gambia Para Power lifter Modou Gamo and his coach Hagie Drammeh were selected from the NPC with GAPS funding the air tickets and ground cost in Birmingham. The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) took responsibility of all the paper work and visa facilitation to UK.

The powerlifting competitions start tomorrow 22nd April with Gambia going into action in the Men’s Para Powerlifting event.

Source: Hagie Drammeh, NPC Media Officer and Para Coach