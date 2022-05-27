GAMBIA DRAWN AGAINST GUINEA BISSAU IN CHAN QUALIFIERS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia will return to the African Nations Cup home-based players CHAN with a date with Guinea Bissau in a two – legged tie. The winner of that tie progresses to meet Mauritania in the final round of the qualifiers.

The 2022 African Nations Championship, CHAN 2022) will be the 7th edition, a biennial football tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) exclusively featuring players from the respective national championships.

The tournament will be held in Algeria. It was originally scheduled to be played from 10 July to 1 August 2022. However, the CAF announced on 10 September 2020 that the tournament had been rescheduled to January 2023, following the postponement of the 2020 African Nations Championship to 2021 and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike the African Cup of Nations, the competing national teams must be composed of players playing in their domestic league. For example, an Algerian player is only eligible to play for the Algeria national team if he is playing for an Algerian club.