Gambia faces Canada, Sri Lanka in Commonwealth Games beach volleyball

The Gambia has been drawn in Pool A of the Commonwealth Games volleyball alongside Canada, St Kitts & Nevis and Sri Lanka. This year’s games in Birmingham UK will mark beach volleyball’s second appearance at the Commonwealth Games after the sport made its successful debut at the multi-sport competition four years ago in the Gold Coast, Australia.
The matches that will be held in a purpose-built venue at Smithfield, in the centre of Birmingham, will start from 30 July with both the men’s and women’s medal matches being held on Sunday 7 August. The Gambia is currently the African champions with players like Sainey Jawo and Mbye Babou Jarra ranked among the best on the continent. The Gambia won the African qualifiers in Ghana to secure the only spot available for Africa in the Games.

