GAMBIA GETS TOUGH UNDER-20 DRAW

The Gambia’s Under 20 national team, which were twice the champions of the West African Football Union Zone A, has been handed a tough draw in the qualifiers of the next tournament.

The draw that was made Friday put nine teams into two groups.

Mauritania, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, and Mali are in Group A while Cape Verde, Liberia, Senegal, Guinea, and The Gambia are in Group B.

For UNAF Zone (North Africa), the U-20 AFCON Zonal draw will be battled for by Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, and Algeria all in a group.

Currently the Gambian Under-20 has not got a coach after Matar MBoge left to work in the United States. The team has a strong history in this competition but without a coach and the team may find its preparation lagging behind against the likes of Senegal and Guinea.