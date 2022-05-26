GAMBIA IN CHAN DRAW TODAY

- Advertisement -

The draw for the forthcoming African nation’s cup for home-based players CHAN will be conducted today in Egypt (Cairo) at 11:00hrs GMT.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that 18 teams are expected to participate in the final tournament set to take place in Algeria in January and February 2023.

Algerian legend Djamal Menad will be the draw assistant, with CAF Head of Competitions Khaled Nassar.

Morocco are defending Champions following their victory over Mali at the last edition held in Cameroon.

The Gambia braces up for the qualifiers with Coach Alagie Sarr assembling a galaxy of local stars for a friendly international with Senegal later in June.

The competition provides opportunity and a platform for players playing in their respective domestic leagues.

GFF