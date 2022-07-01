GAMBIA NOMINATED IN 4 CATEGORIES IN CAF AWARDS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia continues to enjoy a dramatic rise in reputation in world football since the country’s maiden appearance at the Africa Nations Cup this year.

For the first time in history, the country itself has been nominated among the best footballing nations of the year in this year’s Caf awards. Top national team player Musa Barrow is nominated in the Best Player category while James Gomez is among those nominated in the Young Players category.

The national team coach Tom Sainfiet got nominated as Best Coach of Africa category.

The Gambia Football Federation officials said the nominations are a recognition of the giant strides taken in the development of the game in the country.