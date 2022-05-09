Gambia picks June 4 for home match against South Sudan

- Advertisement -

Gambian football officials have confirmed Saturday June 4 as the date for the home match against South Sudan in the 2023 Afcon qualifier. As correctly reported by The Standard last week, the match will take place in Thies. Over the weekend, a Gambian delegation visited Thies to talk with the Senegalese football federation officials and the management of the Lat-Dior Stadium on the logistics. With the Independence Stadium not in any shape to host top international matches, the Gambia may well play all its three home matches in the series in Senegal. From June 4 match, the next round of matches will take place in September.