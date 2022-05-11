GAMBIA PREPARES FOR A RETURN TO CHAN

- Advertisement -

After a seven-year absence, The Gambia is preparing to return to participating in the African Nations Cup for local-based players, CHAN. The last time the country took part in the championship was in 2015 when the home-based Scorpions were eliminated by Senegal in the qualifiers. The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) announced Monday that preparations for the next CHAN have started with the screening of a provisional 25-man squad at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum.

Football House further revealed that Head Coach Alagie Sarr will train the boys from Monday 9 May to the 18th. After the screening, the training proper will commence on May 23, in preparation for a friendly international with Senegal on June 10 in Dakar. The qualifiers for the next CHAN begins in September.

As part of the preparations, the technical director of the GFF Sang John Ndong on Friday chaired an introductory and planning meeting with the technical staff of the team to map out plans.