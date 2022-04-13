GAMBIA STARTS JOURNEY TO NORWAY CUP

- Advertisement -

Selection for the Gambia’s teams to this year’s Norway Cup will start this weekend.

Tijan Jaiteh, the country representative of the Norway Cup said a national recruitment exercise will start this weekend targeting under 16 male and female players from football academies.

An ad-hoc technical team comprising former Gambian international players and technical directors Musa Njie and Ebrima Manneh will preside over the recruitment that will cover the whole country.

“Players recruited from all the regions will be brought to one venue for the final phase of the selection,” Mr Jaiteh said. He disclosed that the final list of 18 players both male and female teams will represent The Gambia at the Norway Cup starting from 30th July to 6 August.

The Norway Cup is an international youth football tournament in Oslo, Norway. It has been held annually since 1972, with the exception of 1976 (due to a conflicting arrangement), 2020 and 2021 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).[2] It is the world’s largest football tournament with 1400 to 1700 participating teams per year . The Norway Cup consists of tournaments for ages 10 through 19 for both genders, with over 53,049 teams having participated during its history. The tournament takes place at Ekebergsletta organized by Bækkelagets Sportsklub. Participants come from 50 to 60 countries.