GAMBIA TAKE ON BISSAU IN CHAN RETURN

The Gambia national team of local based players will this weekend return to the African championship of domestic league players called CHAN.

The Gambian team will play the two legs home and away in Morocco on the 23 and 26 respectively since both Gambia and Guinea Bissau have no standard stadium.

Gambia coach Alagie Sarr has selected a 24-man squad which is leaving town tonight for Morocco. The Gambia last played in CHAN in 2015. The winner of the tie progresses to meet Mauritania in the last round of the qualifiers for the finals in Algeria.