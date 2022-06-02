GAMBIA TARGETS GOLD AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES

- Advertisement -

The Gambia has sent a team to every Commonwealth Games from 1970 except the boycotted 1986 Games. The only medal for the Gambia was won in their first appearance in 1970, a bronze by Sheikh Tidiane Faye in the men’s high jump.

The Gambia withdrew from the Commonwealth in October 2013, so it was not represented at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Gambia returned to the Commonwealth on 8 February 2018, as Adama Barrow had promised to do as part of his campaign in 2016 in which he was elected as the third president of The Gambia.

A team from The Gambia competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, having been restored to its membership of the Commonwealth Games Federation on 31 March 2018.

This year, The Gambia National Olympic Committee announced a squad of 21 athletes and officials will fly Gambia’s flag at this year’s Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom from July 28th to August 8th 2022.

Super star Gina Bass will lead a contingent that seems ready to win medals, as the beach volleyball duo of Sainey Jawo and Mbye Babou Jarra will hope to replicate their African dominance to world stage.

Judoka Faye Njie is another top athlete that is ready for the task.

The athletics team will comprise 7 people, Swimming (2), Judo (2), Boxing (2), beach volleyball (2), Para Powerlifting (1) and wheelchair basketball.

The Commonwealth Games, is an important multi-sport event and the premier pinnacle game of Commonwealth nations and territories held every four years.