GAMBIA TO PLAY UAE

Official sources have confirmed that the Gambia national team will play the United Arab Emirates in a friendly match on May 29. The match is welcomed and considered by the Gambian side a test ahead of the all important Afcon 2023 qualifiers against South Sudan on June 4.
That match will be played in Thies in Senegal. Our source said the Gambian delegation will converge in Brussels in the next ten days where they will be flown to Dubai and then Senegal.
After meeting South Sudan in Senegal, the Scorpions will travel to Brazzaville for the second match of the Afcon qualifying series.

