The Gambia will go into tomorrow’s second leg in the CHAN qualifiers with a solid -1-0 victory over opponents Guinea Bissau. Alieu Barry’s first half strike put the home-based Scorpions one foot into the next phase of the qualifiers in the first leg Saturday.

The two teams will clash tomorrow in the deciding leg at Stade de Marrakech at 3pm. Both matches are being played in Morocco because of lack of standard stadium in The Gambia and Guinea Bissau.